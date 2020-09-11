Jeff “Bubba” Burrell, 56, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Jeff was a 1981 graduate of Greeneville High School, where he played football. He was a former employee of Parker Hannifin and a member of Tusculum Baptist Church.
He was a volunteer at the Adventist Community Services Center; he enjoyed many outdoor activities, including: fishing, hunting, and golf. He also enjoyed bowling.
Survivors include one son: Matthew Burrell; two grandchildren: Peyton Burrell and Bailey Burrell; one brother and sister-in-law: Greg and Regina Burrell; special family: Crystal Jennings; special friend and caregiver: Vickey Burrell; step-daughter: Candace Cole; step-grandson: Austin Cole; special aunts: Gena and Carl Musick, Pam McCray, Patsy Trent, and Fran Shepard; special friends: Charlie Southerland, Robert Reaves, Lynn Ricker, and Ronnie Baxter.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Teddy Burrell; grandparents: Tommy and Minnie Shepard; uncles: Bob McCray, Roger Shepard, and Bill Trent.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Oak Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Ronnie Baxter will officiate. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. There will be no formal visitation.
Active pallbearers will be Matt Greene, Robert Reaves, Lynn Ricker, Charlie Southerland, Sammy Fair, and Ralph Jennings. Honorary pallbearers will be his teammates from the 1981 football team at Greeneville High School, Dr. Claes Svendsen, the staff of the Emergency Room and ICU at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adventist Community Services Center, 120 Idletime Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
