Jeff Lamb, 60, of Baileyton, loving husband of Yvette Lamb, went to be with the Lord Sunday after a brief battle with cancer.
Jeff was born April 22, 1961, in Greeneville.
Jeff was a crew leader for Wolfe Tree Company and worked alongside his brother, Andy Lamb, as a technical assistant for Innovative Technology.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dewey and Faye Lamb, his grandparents: Joe and Aretta Lamb; and cousins: Gary Farris and Steve Farris.
He is survived by his wife: Yvette Lamb; a daughter: Jodie Lamb; siblings: J.W. (Beth) Lamb, Judy Waycaster and Karen (Michael) Willis, all of Greeneville, Andy (Autumn) Lamb of Westerville, Ohio; a half-sister: Angie (Ron) Pander; half-brother: Jimmy (Heather) Lusk; an uncle: Howard (Eudima) Lamb; and aunt: Nellie (James) Roberts; many nieces and nephews; and along with a special friend: Harold Tunnell.
Per his request there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Anchor Cemetery Fund.
The family expresses a thank you to the Dr’s, nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their outstanding care for Jeff and his entire family, his many neighbors, friends and community for their outpouring of love and support.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.