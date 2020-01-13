Jeff W. Hudson, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Pam Hudson; sons: Jeffrey H. Hudson, and Jason Hudson; stepsons whom he thought of as his own: Anthony (Shelly) Lamons, Brian (Brittany) Lamons and William Arrowood; a sister: Peggy (James) Bowers; her mother-in-law: Patsy Krebsbach; a brother-in-law: Melchie Keith (Deb) Johnson; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a special nephew: Tony Gray; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: David Messer, and Rita Kutcharski.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Willard Hudson and Dorothy Knight; a brother: Todd Hudson; and a sister: Doris Gray.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Brittontown Church. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Roger Dykes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to funeral home to help defray expenses.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, and Dr. Tumkur and his staff.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.