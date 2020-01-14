Jeffery Adam Darby Curtis died Friday afternoon at the age of 28.
Jeffery was a big hearted young man who was willing to help anyone. He was always able to make you laugh and everyone who knew him, loved him.
Survivors include one daughter: Zoey Swatzell; his mother and his stepfather: Latacha Curtis and William King; his father: Darby Curtis III; a special brother: Jeremy Curtis; a brother: Brian Wampler; a sister: Breanna Laws; his maternal grandmother: Mary Shelton; his paternal grandmother: Nancy Curtis; special uncles: Ricky Malone, J.B. Malone and Travis Williams; cousins: Lena Malone, Kaydence Malone, Dakota Williams, Jaylynn Malone, Kida Malone, Kendra Combs and James Combs; an aunt and uncle: Debbie and Kenneth Combs; special friends: Adasha Doan, Freda Gump and Britney Starnes; and many other special friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ricky Malone and Darby Curtis, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2–3 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.