Jeffery Ross Peters, 58, of Chuckey, the South Central community, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center with his family by his side.
Jeff was a son of the late Edward Carroll Peters Sr. and Corina Owens Peters. He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Brandy Peters; a granddaughter: Jada Brooke Peters; his father-in-law: Troy Wilson; and a sister-in-law: Wanda Wilson.
Survivors include his wife: Darleen Peters; a daughter: Kayla (Caleb) Fellhauer, a grandson: Devin Fellhauer; a daughter: Serena (Michael) Heaton-Miller; grandchildren: Nicholas Miller and Michayla (Seth) Woodby; brothers: Charles (Linda) Peters, Ed (Marsha) Peters and Mark (Tammy) Sweigart; brother-in-law: Troy Wilson Jr.; his mother-in-law: Alene Wilson; and tons of extended family, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Friday at 3 p.m. in Chuckey Cemetery with Pastor Perry Cleek and Delmer Owens Jr. officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Lighthouse Baptist Church, where he was a member, and his coworkers from Builders First Source in Johnson City.