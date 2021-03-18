Jeffrey A. Myers, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a truck driver for Walmart Transportation and a member of Greeneville Moose Lodge No. 692.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 36 years: Gayle Myers; one son and daughter-in-law: Heath and Kim Pruitt of Afton; two grandchildren: Jordan Pruitt and Addyson Pruitt; three aunts: Becky Williams, Betty Gregg and husband, Brab, and Katherine Myers; one uncle: Doc Hope; his mother-in-law: Betty Worth; special friends: Bill Johnson, Ron Jeffries, Ronnie Nelson and front porch buddy: Bill Coggin; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Keith and Debbie Pruitt, and Brian and Rhonda Black, all of Cleveland.
He was a son of the late Joe Dean and Agnes Louise Johnson Myers. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law: Marty and Brenda Myers; and his grandparents: Oscar and Rena Myers, and Carl and Sally Johnson.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Brian Bragdon officiating.
The graveside service will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ron Jeffries, Jesse Abbott, Jesse Wilder, Mason Strong, Doug Reneau and Tommy Burchett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Walmart Transportation Department and Moose Lodge No. 692.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Joseph Kretschmar and his staff, ICU Department at Greeneville Community Hospital East and Larry Self and Radiology Staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
