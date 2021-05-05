Jeffrey Allen Isaacs, 56, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday at Vanderbilt University Hospital.
Jeff was born June 22, 1964, at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Virginia, was raised in Jackson County, Indiana, and made Greeneville his home for the past 25 years.
Known as an experienced horseman, Jeff offered a deep kindness and firm steadiness to horses and humans alike. His quick witted humor, practicality and use of common sense are hallmark qualities that live in the memories of those that knew him
Jeff spent his career as a driver for Wal-Mart Transportation for nearly 30 years and is known by all for his extensive memory of the U.S roadway system from coast to coast.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 20 years: Kristie (Harmon) Isaacs; their daughter: Alicia Isaacs (Matt Comer); their son: Colton; his parents: Larry and Sue Isaacs; four younger brothers: Douglas Isaacs, Gregory Isaacs, Brad (Nicki) Isaacs and nieces, Brittany and Cassidy, and Todd (Jodi) Isaacs and nieces, Kylie and Paige; and his trail riding friends include: Linda and L.A. Doty, Tyler and Brittney Dingus, Matt and Rebecca Tomlinson, Tim and Jennifer Randolph, Danny and Linda Dunn, and Kathy and Bobby Linebarger.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Richard and Wilma Isaacs, and Gene and Hazel Curry.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service in Greeneville will host visitation services to honor Mr. Isaacs from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Afton Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Preacher K.B. Brown officiating.
His burial ceremony to follow at Cross Anchor Cemetery.