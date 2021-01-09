Jeffrey Wayne Dean, 51, of Chuckey, died Thursday at his home.
He loved fishing.
Survivors include one brother: Freddie Dean; a sister and brother-in-law: Diane and Larry Garber; two nephews: Joshua and Becky Dean, and William Garber; one niece: Kristy and Ben Rowe; a daughter: Brittany Overbay; and his best friend: Tommy Graham.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Junior and Rosie Dean; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Terry and Marlene Dean, and Jerry Dean; a sister-in-law: Joy Dean; and a nephew: Allen Dean.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.