It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family mourns the passing of the family matriarch Jennie Cutshaw Copp of Chuckey, the South Central community. She passed Monday at the age of 99. She would have turned 100 June 17, 2020.
She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She leaves behind a legacy of love for her Lord and Savior and for her family.
Mrs. Copp was a very active member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church where she attended for more than 75 years until her health no longer permitted. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and the Women’s Sunday school class. She sang with her children in the Copp Trio and in the church choir for many years. She was a prayer warrior who prayed many prayers for others and helped anyone she could. While in her 80’s she would always say “Well I’ve got to go sit with one of the elderly people” even though they may have been 10 years younger than her. If there was a revival within a 50-mile radius you could bet, she would be in attendance. Her loving kind spirit will be remembered and live on in the lives of all who knew her.
Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law: Frances McCurry, and Linda and Bobby Holt, all of Chuckey; a daughter-in-law: Adell Copp of Jonesborough; grandchildren and their spouses: Bradley Holt of Atlanta, Georgia, Debbie and Bland Justis of Greeneville, Tina and Jeff Brobeck of Chuckey, Greg and Loretta McCurry of Chuckey, Lauria and Tom Ware of Johnson City, and Tim and Tammy Copp of Jonesborough; great-grandchildren: Angel and Andy Jones, Amber Justis, Samuel Justis, Lance Brobeck, Noah Brobeck, Dustin McCurry, Aaron McCurry, Peyton Ball, Paige Summers, Natalie Reaves, Katy Ware, Don and Brianna Copp, Whitney Copp and Courtney Copp; great-great-grandchildren: Jacob Justis, Tony Greer, Andy Jones Jr., Amelia Copp and Nathaniel Copp; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Lance Copp; a son: Don Copp; a son-in-law: Charles McCurry; her parents: Milford and Dora Cutshaw; sisters: Effie Kimery, Flossie Bowens, Vallerree Brown and Vicie Cutshaw; and brothers: Amos, Hubert, Bulo, Raymond and Herbert Cutshaw.
Due to the current gathering restrictions the family will not be able to have a formal visitation or funeral service. There will be a private service for the immediate family Thursday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. John Buchanan will officiate. The private service will be live streamed on the Liberty FWB Church’s Facebook page for anyone who would like to share in this service.
Burial will follow the service in Liberty Cemetery with family members serving as pallbearers.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those details will be announced later.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.