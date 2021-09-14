Jennifer Kay Timberman, 44, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker and a healthcare worker.
She was a member of Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Jennifer is survived by her husband: Brian Timberman; three sons: Easton Timberman, Joshua Mathes and Caleb Mathes; three sisters and one brother-in-law: Joy Dotson, Julie Mathes and her husband, Gary, and Vickie Barnette; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Johnny Dotson, and Jerry Dotson Jr. and his wife, Sarah; several nieces and nephews; and fur babies: Cindy, Remi, Legion and Snowy.
She was preceded in death by her father: Jerry Harold Dotson Sr.; her mother: Becky Nix, who passed away one day later on Sept. 12; and one brother: Jerry William Dotson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Johnathon Jones officiating.
A graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
