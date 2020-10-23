Jennifer Lynn Davis, 50, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday while at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Jennifer was an employee of Enhanced Support Services.
She was a member of Bethel Full Gospel Church.
She is survived by her parents: Jerry and Juanita Boles; a sister: Theresa (Mike) Dunn; nieces: Tiffani Estepp, Kendra Howlett and Logan Allen; and a life-long friend: Terry Waddell.
Jennifer enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family, friends and her church family. She had a love for all.
Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in Greene County. Steve Roberts will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Mike Dunn, Jeffrey Howlett, Jake Allen, John Barrett and Chris Waddell.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.