Jerrleen Tipton, 84, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived her daughter: Janie Tipton and her fiancé, Keith; five sons: Junior Tipton, Wesley Tipton, Jerald (Linda) Tipton, Gary (Christine) Tipton, and Hughie (Kay) Tipton; four grandsons, whom she raised: Jessie, Josh, Wesley and Jackie; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers: Lawrence (Connie) Hensley and Claude Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James Tipton; four daughters: Edith, Joy, Nolleen and Bernice; and three sons: David, Darrell and Alan.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.