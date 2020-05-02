OLIVER SPRINGS — Jerry Alvin Lawson, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Diversicare Nursing Home in Oak Ridge.
Jerry retired from MECO in Greeneville and was also a Mason
He enjoyed attending auctions, gardening and loved spending time with his family. He had a heart of gold and was always there to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Sherman Grant and Josphine Marie Lawson; sisters: Judy Lee, Maggie Sue and Florence Janie Lawson; and a brother: Charles Allen Lawson Sr.
He is survived by his daughter: Lorie Ann Chamberlain of Oliver Springs; his former son-in-law: Kane Chamberlain; granddaughters: Katelyn Danielle Chamberlain of Petros, Courtney Deanna Chamberlain of Knoxville and Destiny Hope Chamberlain of Wartburg; great-grandchildren: Coraline Monhollen, Avery King Frazier and Willow Melody Miller; sisters: Tina Kay (Ricky) Sparks of Gray and Penny Marie Johnson of Mosheim; brothers: Sherman David Lawson Sr. of Mohawk, Billy (June) Lawson of Flintstone, Georgia, and Bobby Lawson Sr. of Mohawk; and a host of cousins, other family members and good friends.
Jerry chose cremation. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
To leave a note for Jerry’s family or to sign the online guestbook, go to jacksonfuneralservices.com.