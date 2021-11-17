SPRINGFIELD, IL — Jerry Ann Walton, 73, was gently taken by her heavenly Father’s hand Friday.
Born Jan. 8, 1948, in Greeneville, Tennessee, she was the only child born to the union of the late Jerald and Sylvia Bowers.
At an early age, Jerry Ann accepted the Lord at Friendship Baptist Church in Greeneville where she was involved in a number of auxiliaries.
Upon graduating from George Clem High school in 1965, she sought higher education at Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial State University (now Tennessee State University) in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was blessed to meet and marry Silvester Walton Jr. and from this beautiful union came two children. The Walton family relocated to Springfield, Illinois in 1972. They soon united with Union Baptist Church and became very active in its various ministries. For more than 40 years, as her health allowed, Jerry Ann was a faithful member of UBC. Her involvement included the Young Women’s Missionary Group and the Big Sister/Little Sister program. She was also a co-founder of the Junior Usher Program. She loved adding her personal touches to the décor and enhancement of the church’s edifice for different events and seasons.
Jerry Ann was employed with Central Illinois Public Service Company for 28 years.
“Jerr,” as she was affectionately called, served God and others through her caring and generous heart. She enjoyed being part of a team of helping hands and lending her time and talents to community service events such as the Springfield Urban League Guild and feeding the homeless.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Silvester Walton Jr.; and her parents: Jerald and Sylvia Bowers.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son: Kipton (Jennifer) Walton and their daughter, Jada Walton, all of Michigan City, Indiana; her daughter: Kendra V. Walton and her daughter, Vonetta J. Walton, all of Springfield, Illinois; a special “bonus” daughter: Barb (Charlie) Roberts and her son, Dylan, all of South Wales, New York; a sister-in-law: Jean (James) Jennings; a special cousin: Lacy “Buster” Jackson; three devoted friends: Mary Jones-Carter, Treva Posey- Edmonds and Pieretta Patterson; a God sent “ANGEL”: Libby Pyle; and a host of family and friends.
Vistation will be from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe St., Springfield, Illinois. Funeral Services will follow at 6 p.m. at the church with Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Senior Pastor and the Rev. Steven Richie officiating.
Interment will be private.
Condolences may be sent to www.drrubydavisfuneralhome.com.
Ruby Funeral Services, Chapel and Crematories, is in charge of the arrangements.