Jerry D. Calhoun, 88, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning surrounded by his family.
He retired as manager of Belk in Greeneville after a long career which began at the age of 17 in Bristol, Virginia.
He was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
He enjoyed Thursday night checkers at the Roby Center, antiques, fishing, going to car shows, and most important spending time with his family.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Becky and Alan Edwards of Johnson City; one granddaughter and her husband: Lacey and Randy Constancio of Prattville, Alabama; one brother and sister-in-law: David and Joan Calhoun of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years: Polly Lacy Calhoun; parents: Elmer and Nell Mae Calhoun; and a sister and brother-in-law: Louise and James King.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Shumate officiating. The family will greet friends 30-minutes prior to the service.
Interment will follow in GraceLand Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.