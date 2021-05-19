Jerry D. Knight, passed away Sunday from COVID pneumonia related complications.
Jerry was born March 25, 1956, in Greeneville.
He was employed at Miller Industries and Newport News Ship Builders.
Jerry was a member of Greeneville First Church of God.
Jerry was a devoted husband.
He was an avid mandolin player and Volkswagen enthusiast.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years: Karen Ervin Knight; sons: Eric A. Knight and Sean (Amanda) Knight; grandchildren: Jacob M. Young and fiancée, Shaeylnn Meyer, Ethan A. Knight, Micah A. Knight and Luke Kiser; a sister: Joy Lozier; nephews: Stephen Lozier and Michael Knight; nieces: Alison and Sara Klepper; sisters-in-law: Kathy Knight and Brenda Klepper; uncles: Henard, Billy, Gerald and Ronnie Knight; an aunt: Sunny Cutshaw; and special friends: Northeast Tennessee Volkswagens Association, Doak House Pickers, Reformation Lutheran Pickers, and the White Pine Pickers; he was known as skilled and intuitive musician.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Interment will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Greenelawn Memory Gardens, friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. to process to the cemetery.
In lieu of flower, donations can be made to First Church of God Building Fund, 1505 W. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.