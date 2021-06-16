Jerry Douglas Morelock passed away Monday at Greeneville Community East.
Mr. Morelock was of the Baptist faith and a logger with David and Sammy Tipton.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years; Sheree Morelock. Step-son; Jimmy Willett ( Sonja). Step grandchildren; Jordan, Jacob, Jaylyn, Chris, and Cody Willett. Father-in-law and Mother-in-law; John and Grace Mysinger. Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law; Bob and Linda Gass, Jane Spano, Bobbie Wedding, Margie and Allan Starnes, Tony and Debbie Adams, and Donna Williams. Nephews; Scotty Saylor and GW Saylor.Special friends; George Saylor, David Tipton, Sammy Tipton, Ronnie Baxter, Jerry Light, and Jack Proffitt.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Herbert and Jane Morelock. Step-son; Chris Willett. Brother; Wayne Morelock. Sister; Charlotte Saylor. Niece; Jessie Saylor.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service downtown. The graveside service will be Friday, June 18, 2021, in Caney Creek Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.