Jerry Gartin, 68, of Old Baileyton Road, Greeneville, passed away April 3 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Gartin; his father: Ray Gartin; and his stepfather: Chuck McPheters.
Jerry is survived by his daughter: Jessica Colson of Ohio; his mother: Helen McPheters; a sister and brother-in-law and caregivers: Pat and the Rev. Garry Gass of Greeneville; and two brothers: Bill Lee of California and Crickett Lee of Texas.
There will be a memorial service Sunday at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Garry Gass officiating.
