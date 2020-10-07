Jerry Gene Woods, 77, of Lakeshore Drive, passed away Monday at his home.
He was co-owner of Greeneville Amusement and a carpenter with Woods Construction for many years.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Jerry served with the U.S. Army as a member of the Honor Guard for two years and the Army reserve for four years.
The family states he was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
Jerry is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Angela and Alan Hardin, and Tammy Woods; one son and daughter-in-law: Anthony and Cindy Woods; grandchildren: Scottie Johnson and Macy Woods; great-grandchildren: Addison Johnson and Dawson Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Kenneth and Phyllis Woods, David and Sharon Woods, Carroll Woods, and Donnie and Virginia Woods; sisters and brothers-in-law: Wanda Broyles, Joyce and Richard Broyles, and Diane Woods; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Una Vee Woods; his parents: Carl and Lucille Woods; a brother: Lynn Woods; two sisters: Shelby Woods and Joan Landers; and two nephews: Larry Broyles and Jeff Woods.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.