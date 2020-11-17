Jerry Keith Fillers, of Greeneville, passed away at his home Thursday.
Survivors include his wife: Cheryl; a daughter and son-in-law: Joey and Caine Ballard; grandchildren: Cade Parker and Palmer Ballard; brothers and sisters-in-law: Carl and Peggy Fillers, Phil Fillers, Charlotte Waddell, and Janice and Bill Painter; nephews: Carly, John and Eddie Fillers, John Tweed and Gary Waddell; nieces: Cindy Fillers Hensley, Lindsey Fillers Evans, Debbie Waddell and Gypsy Tweed; special friends: Mike Combs, Alfred Shaw, Tony Bird, Fred Frazier, and Roger Combs; and special doctor and good friend: Dr. Daniel Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John Hoxie and Golden Fillers; a brother: Ronnie Fillers; a sister-in-law: Alice Fillers; and brother-in-law: Joe B. Waddell, Jr.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.