Jerry Keith Fillers (Died: Nov. 12, 2020) Nov 13, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry Keith Fillers, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 Die In Kingsport Highway Crash Megan Gabriella Guirant (Died: Nov. 6, 2020) 'Teedee' Will Be Missed At Chuckey-Doak And Beyond Ray 'TeeDee' Maupin (Died: Nov. 7, 2020) Andrew Ryan Dinsmore Jr. (Died: Nov. 6,2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.