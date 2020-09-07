Jerry L. Tinker (Died: Sept. 5, 2020) Sep 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry L. Tinker, 66, of Greeneville, passed away early Saturday morning.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David Raymond Manis Jr. (Died: Aug. 26, 2020) Shawn Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Mike L. Holt (Died: Aug. 30, 2020) Kimberly (Foshie) Moore (Died: Aug. 30, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.