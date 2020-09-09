I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Jerry L. Tinker, 66, of Greeneville, passed away early Saturday morning.
He was the son of Joseph Sanford and Minnie Jean Tinker.
Special thanks to his D & S family who provided loving care for many years.
Visitation will be from 1 – 3 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak Grove Cemetery.