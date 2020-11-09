Jerry Lynn Cooter, 70, of the West Pines community, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East after a long battle with COPD.
He worked at MECO and Greene Valley Developmental Center.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Judy Cooter; one daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer and Al Lamb; one son and daughter-in-law: Joe and Brandy Cooter; grandchildren: Shayna and Tanner O’Laughlin, Ethan Harmon, Gavin Lamb and Colton Cooter; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty and M.C. Rollins, Barbara Carmack, and Jeannie and Charles Skeen; a brother: Teddy and Carolyn Cooter; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law: Nancy Meade.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hack and Otha Cooter; father-in-law and mother-in-law: George “Penny” and Geneva Bowers; brothers: Bud Cooter, Joe Cooter, Doyle Cooter; and a brother-in-law: Phil Bowers.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Oscar McAmis officiating.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Weems, Dustin Weems, Clyde Tweed, David Shackleford, Brian Shackleford, Mark Shackleford, Dallas Bowman, Robert Starnes and Jerry Kesterson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Charles Montgomery, Alice Pinyan FNP, Rick Shackleford and Gene Starnes.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.