Jerry Lynn “Jaybo” Turner, 70, of Mosheim, died Saturday at his home.
He is survived by his very special friend: Eva Riddle; two daughters: Jodi Turner and Bonnie K. Bowlin; several grandchildren; six sisters: Pat (David) Starnes, Gloria “Dean” Sanchez, Helen Turner Williams, Dorothy “Becky” Manning, Angie Turner (Steven) Tan, Jamie Turner (Bart) Bucklew; three brothers: Gene “Frog” (Sharon) Turner, Willie Drew “Red” Turner and Roy Turner; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special friends at the Pit Stop.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Bonnie Turner; a son: James “Biggen” Turner; and a sister: Margaret “Chubby” McKinney.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The family requests that social distancing be observed and all those who come to visitation wear a mask.
Friends and family are asked to meet Thursday at 1:45 p.m. at Bewley’s Chapel Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.