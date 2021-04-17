Jerry Lynn Shipley, 65, of Greeneville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday.
Jerry was born Dec. 8, 1955, to Buford “Rex” Shipley and Betty Jean Miller in Greeneville.
He was raised by his loving grandparents, Doyle and Roxie Shipley.
Jerry was known to his friends and family as a giver; he gave his time, his skills and his love to anyone who needed it. He loved the Lord and could often be found serving his church. Jerry loved riding his motorcycle and finding peace in God’s creations.
Jerry leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law: Debora Jean and Andrew Burk of Oswego, Illinois; his grandchildren: Payton and Karli; his brother: Buford “Boot” Shipley; his best friend: Andrew Johnson; and special friends: Dottie and Wilbur Wells; along with Dottie’s family whom he loved as his own, daughters; Tonda Slusarski, Christy Cook, and Kimberly Hogan; grandchildren: Jared and Gabrielle Slusarski, Quinton Cook, and Zachary, Benjamin and Hannah Hurst; and finally, his fur-baby: Coco.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Betty jean Miller; his father: Rex Shipley; and his brother: Bill Shipley.
A celebration of life will be Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Jerry’s home church, Midway Community Fellowship Church, 200 Community Road, Midway. Masks are required for the service.