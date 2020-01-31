ROCKWOOD — Jerry Ross Johnson, 81 of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Greeneville, where he lived and raised his family with his wife, Sue, of 57 years.
Mr. Johnson was known to be able to build or repair anything. He loved to bowl so much that he could have been a professional.
He was dedicated to Jesus Christ and served churches in Greeneville, Florida and Kingston.
Mr. Johnson enjoyed playing cards and dominoes and could find a four-leaf clover in any patch of green grass.
He loved Westerns, helping people and supporting various church missions.
Mr. Johnson achieved the level of 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Edgar and Mamie Johnson; his wife of 57 years: Delora Sue Johnson; and a sister: Regonna McAbee.
Survivors include sons: Don (Lynn) Johnson, Rob “Robbie” Johnson and Mike (Wendy) Johnson; a daughter: Kendra Johnson; grandchildren: Lauran Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Weston Johnson, Abby Johnson, Sydney Johnson, and Alex Johnson; a great-grandchildren: Trenton Johnson; a sister: Sarah Ann Ailshie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Preacher Roger Carter officiating.
Interment and graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.