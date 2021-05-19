At the request of Greeneville friends, the family of the late Jerry T. McDowell has provided The Greeneville Sun with some additional information relating to arrangements following his passing on April 23.
An obituary was published in the Sun on May 1.
Mr. McDowell, 79, was from 1980-1995 the president of what was then known as Ball Zinc Products Co. here (beginning in the early 1990s, Alltrista Zinc Products Co.), and was very active in local civic and church life.
Following his retirement from business, he and his wife, Joy, have been residents of Indiana, primarily, and Florida. He passed away in Florida while on a visit to his vacation home there.
Survivors in addition to his widow include, among others, a daughter, Tara McDowell Smalstig, her husband, Scott Smalstig, and their three children, all of Yorktown, IN.
As stated in Mr. McDowell’s obituary, a Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at The Gathering, 9512 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN. The service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Iin lieu of flowers, the family said that, “Jerry would love for contributions to be made to Back Creek Friends Meeting Church (147 Back Creek Church Road, Asheboro, NC 27205), or to Asbury United Methodist Church (201 S. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743), or to Yorktown Community Schools Foundation (2311 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396).”
Anyone wishing to send online condolences to the McDowell family may go to www.islandcremations.com, search recent obituaries for Mr. McDowell’s information, and post condolence messages there.