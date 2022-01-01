Jerry W. Huff, 83, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning.
Jerry, formerly from Buchanan, Virginia, was a retired photojournalist that worked for United Press International (UPI). Jerry viewed a full and successful life through the lens of his camera. Jerry’s photographs have appeared in every major newspaper in the United States and have won various awards. Jerry was also a part time actor. He has appeared in motion picture films like Gods and Generals, and the Discovery Channel TV series, The Men Who Built America, as well as several other roles.
Jerry was also a very talented painter, builder, and crafter. The world has truly lost a great artisan.
Jerry is survived by his five daughters: Tammy Durden, Terry Kraft, Leslee Worley, Jill Harwell and Jessie Coffman; a sister: Laura Stephens; as well as 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: C.W. and Eloise Huff; a sister: Barbra Berry; and a brother: Gregory Huff.
Per his request there will not be a formal funeral or services.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.