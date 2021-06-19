Jerry Weems, 78, of Baileyton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday at his home.
Mr. Weems graduated from Baileyton in 1961, and then received his master’s degree from ETSU. He served for 6 years in the National Guard. He was a teacher and coach at West Pines and Chuckey Doak, a coach at Tusculum College, and was also a principal at Baileyton Elementary for several years. He was County Commissioner for 24 years, a farmer, was active in sports, loved playing music, and loved the Baileyton Community.
He is survived by his companion of 26 years, Sandra Weems; one son, Scott Weems; one daughter, Carmen Weems; grandchildren, Lilly and Mary Weems, Cadence King, and Chloe Graham; brothers, Clark and Judy Weems, Allen “Snooks” and Debbie Weems; nieces and nephews, Adam Weems, Kelley Alexander, Chris Weems, and Jennifer Graham; and special friend, Jerome Woolsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Willadean Weems.
Family will receive friends Monday from 1-3 and 5-7 at Jeffers Funeral Home Downtown. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. downtown with Rev. Nathan Reynolds and Rev. Wade McAmis officiating. Graveside will follow at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton.
Active Pallbearers will include; Bobby Broyles, Jack Kilday, Ray Milligan, George Frye, Sammy “Speedy” Haren, Roger Woolsey, Franklin Weems, and Larry Bible. Honorary pallbearers will be; Bud Freshour, Larry Paul Fillers, Hal Starnes, Jimmy Carter, Buddy Hawk, and all of his musician friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.