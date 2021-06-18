Jerry Weems (Died: June 17, 2021) Jun 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry Weems, 78, of Baileyton, passed away Thursday at his home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Kristopher Liam Bruce (Died: June 9, 2021) Missing Jonesborough Man Last Seen Near County Line Help Wanted: Employers Finding It Difficult To Fill Jobs Fly On The Ford Tri-motor Plane Jerry Douglas Morelock (June 14, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.