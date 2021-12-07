Jesica Cureton, 28, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday morning at the home of her parents after a brief illness.
Jesica was a 2011 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and received her Associates degree from Walters State Community College. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2015 from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Services. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
She was a social worker at Free Will Baptist Family Ministries at Camp Creek and was a former volunteer for Caris Healthcare.
Jesica enjoyed fishing, crafts, and loved to travel. She also loved her job, the boys she cared for, and her co-workers. She had a caring heart and numerous things that were important to her.
Survivors include her parents: Jimmy and Zonya Cureton; one brother, whom she adored: Timothy Cureton and his wife, Callie; two sisters: Destiny Suggs and Jesseshane Suggs; a best friend: Gucci; her grandmother: Etta Parton; special aunts: Barbara Crum and Joyce and Roger McLemore; several cousins; and best friends since kindergarten: Jericha Cutshall and Megan Arrowood.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ralph and Leota Cureton; an aunt: Betty Kessler; and her great-grandparents: Lee and Ellen Darnell.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Lowell Bowens and Chaplain Mary Jane Farmer officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Free Will Baptist Family Ministries, Marty Guthrie, the staff of Caris Healthcare, and her special boys at Free Will Baptist Family Ministries.