Jesse Felan, 81, of West Allen’s Bridge Road, passed away Sunday at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

He was a member of the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.

He retired in 2002 as a physical therapist at Family Practice Center in Newport. He had previously worked at Takoma Hospital for many years.

Jesse was a very beloved man in the community.

He is survived by one son: Scott Felan and his wife, Karyn; a daughter: Becky Buckner and her husband, Rick Buckner; grandchildren: Jesse Felan, Jenna Felan, Lacey Grose, Johnathan Grose and Jacob Buckner; and a great-grandchild: Laura Grose.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Sue Felan; his parents: Jose and Pauline Felan; and two sisters: Gloria Felan and Estella Ramos.

The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Jeremy Arnall officiating.

Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

