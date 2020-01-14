Jesse Felan, 81, of West Allen’s Bridge Road, passed away Sunday at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
He was a member of the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
He retired in 2002 as a physical therapist at Family Practice Center in Newport. He had previously worked at Takoma Hospital for many years.
Jesse was a very beloved man in the community.
He is survived by one son: Scott Felan and his wife, Karyn; a daughter: Becky Buckner and her husband, Rick Buckner; grandchildren: Jesse Felan, Jenna Felan, Lacey Grose, Johnathan Grose and Jacob Buckner; and a great-grandchild: Laura Grose.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Sue Felan; his parents: Jose and Pauline Felan; and two sisters: Gloria Felan and Estella Ramos.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Jeremy Arnall officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.