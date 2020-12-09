Jessica Nicole Colter, 21, of Greeneville, passed Sunday due to an automobile accident.
Jessica was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend.
Jessica was the light in the room and dedicated to her family, most notably her siblings and her younger brother Ty.
Jessica attended First Baptist Church. Her Love and faith in Christ were an important part of her life. She would often pray with her little brother, Ty, giving thanks for her family and friends.
She graduated Greenville High School in 2017 and was currently enrolled in East Tennessee State University’s nursing probram where she made the Dean’s list. She had dreams of becoming a Physicians Assistant.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather: Jennifer and Tracy Gass; father and stepmother: Jason and Stephanie Colter of Camden; four brothers: Ty Gass, Tanner Gass, Trebor Gass and Mason Barner; four sisters: Jaycee Colter, Baylen Barton, Megan Gass and Macy Gass; grandparents: Jim and Charlotte Price, Marie Colter, Jerry and Woody Colter, and Rosella “Nana” Gass; great-grandmother: Mary Sterling; aunts and uncles: Joshua and Amanda Pierpoint, and Scott and Tammy Colter; and cousins: Bella Pierpoint, and Jesse, Dillion and Lauren Colter.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. A graveside service will follow at 12:30pm in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Dr. David Greene and the Rev. Ronnie Mitchell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Medlin, Joshua Pierpoint, Payton Malone, Matthew Wagner, Dylan Debusk, Logan Shipley.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship trust has been established in Jessica’s name, The Jessica Colter Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, at First Horizon Bank for donors to place memorial contributions.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.