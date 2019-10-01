Jewel Louise Hayes, 86, of Greeneville, died Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She had worked at Ball Zinc and Hurd Lock and retired from EcoQuest.
She was a former member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church and attended as often as she could.
Mrs. Hayes was a strong advocate for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and loved flowers and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Deborah and Rick Bradberry, of Limestone; her son: Michael Hayes and Jamie Brickhouse, of New York; two grandchildren: Brandon Estepp, and Lindsey Estepp and Kisha Hickerson, all of Atlanta, Georgia; brothers: Norman Duncan, Carl Duncan and Gene Duncan; one sister: Juanita Burgner; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hayes was preceded in death by a brother: Charlie Duncan; and her parents: Mack and Neva Duncan.
The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. John Buchanan officiating.
Interment will follow in Liberty FWB Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doug Duncan, Tim Duncan, Ronnie Broyles and Jimmy Hope.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
