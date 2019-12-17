Jewell “Faye” Lamb, 74, of Limestone, passed away Sunday at her home.
Mrs. Lamb was the office manager of Mike Lamb Trucking.
She was hands down the best mother and nanny ever and was like a mother to everyone, always putting others before herself. She could truly do anything that she set her mind to. She will truly be missed.
She is survived by her mother: Georgia Ball; children and their spouses: Randy Lamb and Angie, Lesa and Tommy Thompson, Mike and Michelle Lamb, Rhonda and Michael Stanton, and Al and Jennifer Lamb; a stepdaughter: Farol and Leroy Foster; grandchildren: Ethan Lamb, Tiffany Kilday, Ryan Thompson, Josh and Katie Lamb, Andi Lamb, Erica Lamb, Brandon and Brittany Shelton, Joe Stanton, Gavin Lamb, Shayna and Tanner O’Laughlin, Ethan Harmon, Elaine Wiltermood and Sammy Harris; great-grand-children: Ella Campbell, Makenzie Fannon, Silas Thompson, Coy Thompson, Ronnie Dale Shelton, Daniel Irvin, Bryson Harris, Khloe Harris, Malakye Harris and Bentley Blevins; sisters and brothers-in-law: Patsy and Jimmy G’Fellers, Karen Littleton, and Linda and Rocky Tweed, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Carmaleta Armfield, Shirley and Billy Britton, and Jerry and Joanne Lamb.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bud Lamb; her father: Henry Ball; and a sister: Janice Weems.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Thursday at noon in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Payne and the Rev. John Buchanan officiating.
Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Shelton, Josh Lamb, Ethan Lamb, Gavin Lamb, Ethan Harmon, Ryan Thompson and Joe Stanton.
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice and 5300 of Johnson City Medical Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.