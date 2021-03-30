It is with sadness the family announce the sudden and unexpected death of Jewell White Guinn, a Godly woman and loving mother. Jewell went to be with her Lord Saturday evening. There she was reunited with her husband, Eddie, they are in no more pain, no sorrows of this world and walking with Jesus.
She was born July 28, 1954, a daughter of the late James and Leona White.
Jewell retired from Takoma Hospital.
She was an active member of White Pine First Church of God for the past 30 years, where she served her Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ.
Her family finds great comfort in knowing their Mom is in Heaven now with their Dad. He is showing her around to all Jesus prepared for her. Jewell was a champion of the faith and will be greatly missed by so many people.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law: James E. and Stacey Guinn, Jay and Susan Guinn, and Michael and Crissie Guinn; four grandchildren: Chesnee, Silas, Samantha and Leslie; four sisters and two brothers: Dorothy and Kirk Lewis, Judy Loftin, Benny and Annette White, Martha White, Bobbie White, and Tommy White; a sister-in-law: Helen Marie Herring McClellan; several nieces and nephews; a special friend of the family: Cathy Brown; and her church family and close friends who will miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47years: Jay E Guinn Sr, whom she loved with all her heart; and several brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Mosheim Central Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Shelton officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The body will lie in state at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Thursday for family and friends to pay their respects.
Active pallbearers will be James Guinn, Jay Guinn, Michael Guinn, Silas Guinn, Tommy Jarnigan, Shane Jarnigan and Aaron Jarnigan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with Pastor Junior Burchell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Pine First Church of God, 1017 Partridge Lane, White Pine, TN 37890.