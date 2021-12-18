Jim R. Ramsey, 79, passed away Thursday at his home after battling Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born and raised in Greene County. He was in the first graduating class of Chuckey-Doak High School in 1960.
Jim joined the U.S. Marine Corps in June 1960 and was stationed at Camp Lejune, North Carolina. During his time in the service, he was awarded the following medals: Good Conduct Medal (1st awarded) and Marksman Badge (M-14 Rifle). He was actively deployed for combat in April 1961 for the “Bay of Pigs.” He was honorably discharged April 1963 not serving a full four years, due to his high score on his entrance exam.
The Marine Corps’ motto of Semper Fi, he exhibited in his everyday life. He was always there and willing to help anyone in need.
He retired after 45 years of service from Phillips Consumer Electronics (aka Magnavox).
During his time in the Marine Corps, he met the love of his life, Vivian R. (Broach) Ramsey. They married July 1965. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2012.
Survivors are a son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey and Aundrea Ramsey; a daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer (Ramsey) and Bobby Holt; granddaughters: Laura Ramsey and Amanda Ramsey; great-granddaughters: Aurora Ramsey and Remy Pierce; grandsons: Sean and Lindsey Holt, Bradley Holt, James Maggard and Joseph Maggard; a great-grandson: Wyatt Holt; sisters and a brother-in-law: Barbara and Jack Saulsbury, and Margaret and Paul Harris; a sister-in-law: Thelma De Angelis of Graniteville, South Carolina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bobby and Lynn Broach, and Tommy and Sandra Broach of Graniteville, South Carolina; family he loved like brothers: Jack Saulsbury, Gary Black, Bill Huff, James Huff and Gene Shelton; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
He was the son of the late Roy and Queen Ramsey; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert H. Sr. and Helen Broach; brothers-in-law: Jerry DeAngelis and Wyatt Joseph Broach Sr.; sisters-in-law: Juanita Ramsey and Lynn Broach; nephews: Wyatt Joseph “Bud” Broach Jr. and Roy Paul Stanton; a granddaughter: Taylor Lee Williams; and lifelong friends: Lloyd “Burlin” Shelton, Dennis Fillers, Raymond Fillers, J.C. Pack, Neil Fillers and Mack Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Broach officiating.
The graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens. The Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard and the U. S. Marine Corp honor team will provide military services. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Maggard, Bryan Ramsey, Mason Ramsey, Hayden Sampson, Keith Sampson, Bradley Holt, Sean Holt and Jeffrey Ramsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Brad Strange, Dr. Benjamin T. Bailey, Gary Black, Jack Saulsbury, Bill Huff, James Huff, Jim Cureton, Bobby Ramsey and Scott Lee.
The family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Brad Strange, Joy Tweed, Dr. Benjamin T. Bailey, the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Chrysta Long, R.N. and Chaplain Steve Blanchard.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.