SPARTANBURG, SC — Jimmie Ann McGee Collings, 90, of Spartanburg, died Tuesday at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born Aug. 3, 1930, in Anderson, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Augustus McGee and Elizabeth Wyatt McGee, and wife of the late Thomas Albert Collings Sr., M.D.
Mrs. Collings was a former resident of Greeneville, Tennessee.
She was a former member of First Baptist Church Greeneville.
Survivors include her children: Sharon Collings (Steven) Licata of Ridgeway, South Carolina, Thomas A. (Delanie) Collings Jr, of Spartanburg, and Samuel A. Collings of West Virginia; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister: Jennie Lou Miler of Greenville, South Carolina.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel in Spartanburg.
