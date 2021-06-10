JIMMIE ANN McGEE COLLINGS

JIMMIE ANN McGEE COLLINGS

SPARTANBURG, SC — Jimmie Ann McGee Collings, 90, of Spartanburg, died Tuesday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born Aug. 3, 1930, in Anderson, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Augustus McGee and Elizabeth Wyatt McGee, and wife of the late Thomas Albert Collings Sr., M.D.

Mrs. Collings was a former resident of Greeneville, Tennessee.

She was a former member of First Baptist Church Greeneville.

Survivors include her children: Sharon Collings (Steven) Licata of Ridgeway, South Carolina, Thomas A. (Delanie) Collings Jr, of Spartanburg, and Samuel A. Collings of West Virginia; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister: Jennie Lou Miler of Greenville, South Carolina.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel in Spartanburg.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.