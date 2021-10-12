JIMMIE LOUISE DUNBAR

Jimmie Louise Dunbar, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.

She is survived by one son: Roger Dunbar; three daughters: Darlene “Sissy” Stanton, Connie Jo Jester and Sheila Kay Jester; six grandchildren: Nikki Ball, Steven Dunbar, Chad Dunbar, Ronnie Joe Junior Hoggard, Trevor Jester and Gary Garner; 28 great-grandchildren; one sister: Terri Lynn Hardy; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Claude Dunbar.

Family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.

Graveside service will following at 3 p.m. at Liberty FWBC Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Brown officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.