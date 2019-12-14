Jimmy Blake Holt, 60, of Greeneville passed away Thursday at his home.
He retired after 35 years from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
He preceded in death by his father: Raymond Holt; his grandparents: Billy and Susie Childress; aunts and uncles: Roberta Tinker, Mildred Rogers, Becky Holt, Danny Holt, Johnny Holt, Clay Holt and Alama Holt; and a cousin: Billy Childress.
He is survived by wife of 38 years: Lynda Holt; two daughter and sons-in-law: Amanda and John Doolittle of Greeneville, and Jamie and Abdula Maraqa of Elizabethton; his mother: Jane Holt; two grandchildren: Paige Herrell and Benjamin Coppage; a brother: Jackie Holt of Greeneville; a sister: Tammy Pitt of Greeneville; a niece and nephew: Misty Pitt, Randy Pitt Jr. and their family; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends: Marie “Sissy” Haun, Tim Garner, and his friends at OK Tobacco Market
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Saults and Logan Lamb officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his coworkers at Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Anyone that knew Jimmy knew that he had a heart of gold and his passion was for his family and his clients and coworkers at Greene Valley. If anyone ever needed anything, he was the type of man that would give you the shirt off of his back.
Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences, thoughts, and memories may be sent to the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.