Jimmy Carroll Jones, 71, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday morning at his home.
He was born March 21, 1949. He attended Mohawk, McDonald, and was in the first graduating class of West Greene High School. He developed a love for sports in his early years and this could be seen on the basketball court both at WGHS and Lincoln Memorial University. Following his playing years, he became an outstanding coach at St. James, Mosheim, West Greene and Morristown East schools. He received Coach of the Year numerous times. A great honor was bestowed upon him by the naming of WGHS gym, The Jimmy Jones Gymnasium. He played over and over the games he coached and had wonderful memories of his players. He was also an outstanding softball player, having traveled all over the nation winning tournaments.
Jimmy attended Sunrise and Brown Springs Baptist Churches and in more recent years became a member of Mosheim United Methodist Church. His faith remained strong through all his years with Parkinsonism. He never once said poor me, but he struggled with strength and faith.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years: Charlene Jones; a daughter: Chastity (Ron) Jones of Greeneville; two stepchildren: Brad (Susan) Easterly of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and Lindsay (Jason) Tweed of Greeneville; six grandchildren: Christopher, Blake, Parker and Willow, all of Greeneville and Will and Ella of Mt. Pleasant; a brother and his wife: Roger and Yhona Jones of Lenoir City; a niece: Julia (Michael) Braham and their son, Cash, of Knoxville. He is also survived by close friends: Glenn Morefield and Clark Justis (who were like brothers), Mary and Buddy Tweed, Linda Easterly, Eldon and Vera Ann Myers, his church family, his West Hills neighbors; his ball players; and fellow educators.
The family expressed a thanks to Dr. Andy Roberts and Amedisys Home Health for their loving care.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Marie Jones; and his grandparents: Robert and Lucy Jones and Walter and Cora Brooks.
There will be a private graveside service at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the virus. The Rev. James Brooks, the Rev Ricky Clowers and the Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.