Jimmy D. Parton Sr. age 76 of Greeneville passed away Tuesday at his home surrounded by family and friends.
He was 10 year Army Veteran and was transportation manager for Greeneville City Schools for 38 years.
Jimmy was a loving husband, father and Poppy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended Victory Church of God as long as his health permitted.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years in May 2020, Earnestine Ricker Parton; his mother and father Earnest Junior Parton and Cora Miller Parton and a very special cousin, Wayne Parton.
Jimmy is survived by his son and daughter in law Jimmy D. (Megan) Parton Jr.; grandchildren: Ethan and Becca Parton, Tyler and Maddie Parton and Marshall Sturdivant; great grandchildren: Tanner and Weston Parton; a special cousin who was like a brother: Tony and Dottie Bible; mother-in-law: Barbara Ricker; brothers in law: Lester and Roy Ricker; aunt: Linda Lane; his brother: Carson Parton; sister: Ruby Johnson and several nieces and nephews including a special niece: Pammy Lane.
According to his wishes there will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 am at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, with Rev. Jim Fillers officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Ethan Parton, Tyler Parton, Major Tunnell, Travis Saulsberry, Tim Johnson and Roger Cutshall.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Odell and Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
