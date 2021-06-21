Jimmy D. Willett, 74, of Vicky Street, Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He worked at C&C Millwright.
Jimmy is survived by two sons: Jimmy Dale Willett, Jr. and Jessee J. Willett; one brother and sister-in-law: Roger and Wanda Willett; sisters: Robin Willett and Connie King Whitson; and special friends: Donald Paxton, Troy Cutshaw, Ed Trivet and Ronnie Weems.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Willett; one son: Christopher Willett; his parents: James and Lois Willett; one brother: Kerry Willett; and one sister: Peggy Pounders.
At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
