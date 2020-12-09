Jimmy E. Feezell, 79, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He retired after 30 years of service from Parker Hannifin (TRW).
He attended United Baptist Church.
Jimmy was a three year veteran with the U.S. Army and 23 years in the Tennessee Army National Guard and 15 years with the Greene County Honor Guard.
The family states Jimmy was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was also a good neighbor and friend to all.
He is survived by his wife: Betty Turner Feezell; a daughter: Tonya (Anthony) Morelock; a son: Jason (Loretta) Feezell; a grandson: Anthony (Tara) Thompson; a granddaughter: Ashley (Josh) Cutshaw; a grandson: Jordan Morelock; a granddaughter: Callie Feezell; a great-grandson: Brady Thompson; a great-granddaughter: Piper Thompson; sisters and a brother-in-law: Betty Southerland and Barbara (Frank) Greene; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Charles Turner, Eddie (Mary) Turner, David (Dana) Turner and Mary Turner; and special nephews: Neil Southerland and Terry Southerland.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Llewelyn and Minnie Feezell; brothers: Milburn Feezell and Billy Feezell; a sister: Glenna Feezell; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Lencil and Ruby Turner; brothers-in-law: Cecil Turner and Leonard Turner; and a special uncle: Guy Morgan.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Joshua Cutshaw and Pastor Nick Bailey officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Greene County Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard Honor team conducting military service.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Morelock, Johnny Wilhoit, Anthony Thompson, Bill Johnson, Jordan Morelock, Leonard Turner Jr, James Thompson and Wade Turner.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Wayne Renfro, Marcellous Rogers, Freddie Weems, Terry Jaynes, Dean Heaton, Frank Greene, Herman Tullock, Zack Tullock, David Bowers, Tom West, Danny Roberts, Dale Kyker, Lynn Hankins, Louis Hankins, Eddie Turner, Charles Turner, David Turner, Tim Price, John Swatzell, Bobby Payne, Members of Greene County Honor Guard, Men of United Baptist Church, Kathy Skidmore, Jameson Painter and Eli Cutshall.
The family expressed a special thanks to Mike Morelock, the nurses and staff of Caris Healthcare.
