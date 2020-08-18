ROGERSVILLE — Jimmy F. Tunnell, 82, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday at his residence surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
He was a member of West View Baptist Church.
Jimmy was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict.
He was a life long dairy farmer.
Jimmy was an honest, hard working farmer who enjoyed working sun up to sun down on the family farm
He will be deeply missed by all.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruby Kite Tunnell.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Mary Williamson Tunnell of the home; his daughter: Mary Jane Green and her husband, Keith, of Rogersville; sons: James Tunnell and his wife, Rachel, of Maryville, Anthony Tunnell and his wife, Melissa, and John Tunnell and his wife, Teresa, all of Rogersville; a sister: Jane Byrd of Adkins, Virginia: 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in Broome Chapel with the Rev. Ray Mullins officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard honor team.
