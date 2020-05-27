Jimmy Foster, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at his home.
He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law: Arlene McCamey and Brian Davis, and Amy and David Foulks; one son: Lester Foster; three grandchildren: Bradley McCamey, James Foulks and Craig Foster; one great-grandson: Colton McCamey; the mother of his children: Dorothy Peters; a sister: Tildy Adams; a special friend: Rose Sells; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson: Jason McCamey; and daughter-in-law: Sherry Foster.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Caney Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Malone and the Rev. Charlie McCamey officiating.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
