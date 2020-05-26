Jimmy Foster (Died: May 25, 2020) May 26, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jimmy Foster, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Monday evening at home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Pandemic Snarls Meth Supply Chain Bulls Gap Man Dies In I-81 Crash Tweed Named Co-President Of Covenant Transportation Pair Sought For Questioning In Shootings In Custody Man Seriously Injured In ATV Accident Sunday Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.