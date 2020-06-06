Jimmy G. Burke, 67, of Midway, passed away Thursday at his home.
He retired from American Greetings
Mr. Burke is a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his nephew: Josh Riddle of Midway; a niece: Angela Matts of the South Greene community; two sons: Jimmy Burke and Chris Burke of Washington State; special friends: Dawn Tell, Dwayne Graham, Bayless Kinser, Daniel Payne, Debbie Harrison, Lisa Cutshaw, Diane Johnson, Tim Clark and Ash Deyton; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Chance Riddle, Brody Riddle, Brody Riddle, Erin Freeman, Brendon Matts, Ayden Matts, Alexandra Duniva and Alyssa Dunivan.
He was preceded by his parents: George D. L. “Sarge” and Dana Burke; and two sisters: Carol Ann Donaldson and Linda Beebe.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.