Jimmy Harold Presley, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday.
He was a member of People’s Tabernacle Church and attended as long as his health permitted.
He retired after 42 years of service from Meco.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Leona (Fillers) Presley; a son: Jimmy Harold Presley Jr.; a daughter and son-in-law: Regina and Mike Idell; two grandsons and their wives: Matthew and Emily Idell, and Eric and Claire Idell; four great-grandsons: Parker, Hudson, Cole and Jack Idell; one great-granddaughter: Olivia Idell; one sister: Lois Warren; and one brother: Herman Presley.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents: Hobert and Gladys (Shipley) Presley; one sister: Imogene Kiker, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Alvin and Ella Mae (Ball) Fillers.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. David Tweed officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Idell, Matthew Idell, Eric Idell, Jimmy Presley, Mark Duncan and Corey Malone.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Peoples Tabernacle Church.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
